VIDEO: Two people hurt during gunfight at Garland park

Gunfire erupted at a Garland park, sending two people to the hospital.

Police say two groups met to fight at Armstrong Park Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the groups breaking off and then start shooting at each other.

Two people who were in the fight were hit, but they are expected to survive.

There were other people at the park at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

Police have not made any arrests.

