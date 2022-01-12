Triple shooting in Keene leaves 1 dead, suspects still at-large

article

One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in the Johnson County city of Keene.

According to Keene Police Chief Brad Hunt, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. One was found on the ground on Alaska Street, another was on the front porch of a trailer and the third was found on another street.

One of the victims died at the scene and the two others were airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene of the triple shooting in car, possibly a Chevy Sonic.

The police chief in the city of 6,000 said there is no threat to the public and that all the people involved knew each other.

Police are not yet saying what they think led up to the shooting.

