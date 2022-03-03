Veteran Dallas officer charged with official oppression

article

A Dallas police officer faces arrest after being charged with official oppression.

Sgt. James Bristo has been with the Dallas Police Department for 34 years.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued over an incident that happened in August of last year. They did not provide any details.

Bristo worked at the South Central Patrol Division.

He is expected to turn himself in and will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

