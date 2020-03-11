TCU, Baylor extend Spring Break, move to online classes due to coronavirus fears

article

Texas Christian University and Baylor University have announced they are extending their Spring Break for students and temporarily moving to online teaching amidst COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Both TCU and Baylor officials announced the changes on Wednesday amidst the growing spread of the virus in Texas.

In North Texas, there have been three presumptive positive cases in Dallas County, one presumptive positive case in Tarrant County and three confirmed cases in Frisco. However, there have not been any reported cases in Waco or the surrounding McLennan County area. TCU confirms there are no cases of the virus on campus.

Classes for both campuses will not resume for students until Monday, March 23. However, all classes through April 3 will only be held online. At that time, school officials will reassess and decide when face-to-face classes will resume.

TCU and Baylor faculty will still return to campus next week to prepare for online teaching.

School officials have canceled all student meetings and activities for the next three weeks.

All international travel for students, faculty, and staff has been suspended through the rest of the monht.

TCU is asking students who are traveling for Spring Break to no return to campus until they've received further instruction. They have created a website, tcu.edu/coronavirus, for the latest updates.

“TCU’s highest priority is the health and well-being of our community and these measures are being put in place to secure that as best we can,” TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, Jr. said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to each other, our campus and the greater community to help ensure good health, decrease the potential impacts of COVID-19, and to prevent its exposure to vulnerable populations.”

Baylor has also created a website, www.baylor.edu/coronavirus, where it will share updates and information to students and staff.

“This is a challenging time, but the health and safety of our campus community remains our central focus at Baylor University,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said in a statement. “As members of the Baylor Family, we ask that you continue to pray for all those across the globe whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19 and for the public health officials, doctors and scientists who are working around the clock to end the outbreak. May they be the hands and feet of Jesus, our great physician.”