Uptown Dallas shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Uptown Dallas.

45-year-old Corey Antwon Thompson was arrested on Tuesday on Bickers Street, not far from N. Hampton Road.

Corey Thompson (Source: Dallas Police)

Thompson was charged with the murder of 46-year-old Army veteran Roderick Butler on Dec. 20.

Police previously said they believe Thompson targeted Butler near a strip center off McKinney Avenue and Pearl Street.

Butler's body was found on the sidewalk outside of a bank.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, video footage of the incident showed the suspect walking up to Butler and shooting him in the face with "an assault style rifle."

Photos released of the gunman show the suspect carrying a gun, wearing blue latex gloves, a hoodie and a mask.

Family members told FOX 4 that Butler had been homeless and suffered from mental health issues, but had recently moved to an apartment in Dallas and seemed to be doing better.

Roderick Butler

An arrest warrant affidavit said that a woman claimed Thompson had tried to rob her and her friend on Singleton Boulevard on Dec. 16.

The woman claimed that the suspect wore the same surgical mask, hooded sweatshirt and blue jacket as the man seen in the photo of the Uptown shooting.

The man left the area in a white Lincoln.

Thompson called police on Nov. 13, 2023, saying that someon was "trying to kill him," according to police documents.

Body camera footage from an officer responding to the call showed that Thompson was wearing clothing matching what the suspect wore on Dec. 20, 2023, according to the arrest affidavit.

Thompson was also seen driving a white Lincoln SUV with paper tags during that call.

Thompson is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

He is being held on $1,250,000 bond.