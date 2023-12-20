Man killed in Uptown Dallas shooting near Wells Fargo

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Uptown Dallas.

Police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. near the Wells Fargo off McKinney Avenue and Pearl Street.

It’s a popular area with several other businesses and restaurants in the area.

Dallas police say they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk just outside the bank. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police did not release any information about the shooter, possible suspects, if any arrests were made or what led up to the shooting.

The man's name has not been released.