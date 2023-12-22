Police say fatal shooting in Uptown Dallas was targeted

Police say a deadly shooting that happened in the middle of rush hour in a busy area of Uptown Dallas was a targeted shooting, but they still haven't identified a suspect.

Police released photos of the suspected gunman holding a rifle, wearing gloves, a mask, and a hoodie.

That person is still at-large, but police say they do not believe there's a greater danger to the public.

Dallas PD hopes surveillance images it is releasing helps reveal the identity of the person who shot and killed a 46-year-old Army veteran Roderick Butler Wednesday afternoon.

Related article

There is still the question of why Butler was shot.

"Mr. Butler was targeted by this suspect," said Jesse Carr, with Dallas PD.

Police do not have information to release about exactly why Butler was targeted, or why the masked and hooded gunman is not considered a threat to the community.

[REPORTER: "Is there any information you can share about why you know it was targeted? Did he say something that was caught on surveillance where it showed that they knew each other? Was there any sort of messages exchanged beforehand?"

"So, that’s part of the ongoing investigation," Carr responded.

The shooting happened in front of a Wells Fargo bank and ATM on McKinney Avenue, but Dallas police believe the shooting wasn’t related to any activity at the bank.

A busy gas station and other businesses are nearby.

"There’s not a danger to the public. This is isolated, and he was targeted for some reason," Carr said.

Investigators are gathering surveillance footage from the area to track the moments leading up to the shooting, and afterward.

"It’s just tough to deal with," the victim’s brother, Brent Butler Jr., said.

Related article

On Thursday, FOX 4 spoke with Butler’s family.

Butler’s mother said the two spoke every day, including the day he was killed.

She said he was medically discharged from the Army. He suffered from mental health issues and throughout the years had been homeless. She said he moved into an apartment less than two years ago.

"And sometimes he’d just get out and he’d walk," the victim’s mother, Tonie Butler, said. "And Uptown was one of the places he would really like to go."