Balch Springs shooting kills 1 on Christmas Day, police say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Balch Springs police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that killed a man on Christmas morning.

Investigators were called to Small Drive for a shooting just after 4 in the morning on Monday, Dec. 25.

A man with a gunshot wound was found in the driver's seat of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are following leads in an attempt to find the suspect.

Balch Springs police tell FOX 4 Antwon Thompson, who is charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man in Uptown Dallas, is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.