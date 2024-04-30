UNT pro-Palestinian protesters organize student walkout

Students at the University of North Texas held a walkout Tuesday in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.

The protests and responses to them have been different in North Texas from what’s been seen in Austin and other parts of the country.

The student walkout in Denton remained peaceful.

The university released a statement that classes were not canceled and would continue as planned.

The students gathered outside the library near the administrative building and then went on a 30-minute march around the campus.

There was no highly visible show of police force, but there were Denton and UNT police officers on the peripheral.

The university said the protest was organized by student organizations, and the university recognizes and supports the rights of free speech, petition and peaceful assembly.

The statement said the university encouraged faculty, staff and students to be respectful of each other.

Safety precautions were implemented to ensure people could safely attend the protest.

Students waved Palestinian flags and said they were standing in solidarity with others around the country arrested during protests.

"Today is going so well. We are honored to be in community with everyone," said junior student Talia Rishad. "I refuse any complicity of this university or any of our institutions. We refuse to be complicit in normalizing that genocide."

The pro-Palestinian students and activists are working to bring attention to the death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Like demonstrations on other campuses, these protesters are calling for UNT to cut any financial ties with companies that do business with Israel.

There were no pro-Israel counter-protestors at UNT.

The student walkout lasted two hours.

At 3:30 p.m., leaders put down their bull horns and students left to go about their day.