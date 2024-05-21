Plano ISD trustees to discuss possible campus closures

A Plano ISD committee is expected to reveal which campuses it recommends closing during a meeting Tuesday night.

Enrollment in the district has been declining for more than a decade. As a result, some schools are now operating half-empty.

Last year, school board trustees created a committee to evaluate campuses and come up with a 10-year plan that will benefit students, staff, and campuses.

The district is using different criteria to make a determination. It starts with factors like enrollment, facility assessment score, cost of operating per pupil, building capacity, and efficiency.

Some schools could close, and the district could repurpose buildings or sell the property.

But the biggest change for Plano families will likely be the redrawing of attendance boundaries after the district decides which schools it will close or consolidate.

Something like that will affect more than just the students who go to those schools.

Nothing will be finalized on Tuesday night.

Plano ISD trustees must still approve the plan.