Arlington police investigating officer-involved shooting

There is a police presence in an Arlington neighborhood after an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Shady Valley Drive, off of Park Springs Boulevard, on Monday morning.

One adult man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police say the man is currently stable.

Police say the suspect was armed and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

SKY 4 showed a car with significant damage in the area.

Investigators are looking at a truck in the area as well.

Arlington PD confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting, but said no police were injured.

Police are planning to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. You can watch it on this page or on FOX LOCAL.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.