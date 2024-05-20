Dallas Stars playoff game bumps concert at AAC

Dallas has never had the Mavericks and the Stars in the Western Conference Finals at the same time, and it has come at the cost of a few concerts at the American Airlines Center.

The latest show to be moved is Melanie Martinez's Trilogy Tour.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, May 25.

That's when the Dallas Stars will play against either the Edmonton Oilers or Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 10: Melanie Martinez performs onstage during iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2023 at TD Garden on December 10, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Martinez's show has been moved up to Wednesday, May 22nd.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

The playoff success of the Stars and Mavericks has moved at least four shows scheduled at the AAC, including Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj concerts.

Singer NF's concert scheduled for June 1 at the American Airlines Center could also be in jeopardy.

That's the day the Mavericks will play the Timberwolves, if the series goes six games.