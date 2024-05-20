Sale of Richardson home thwarted by drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Richardson after a residential neighborhood was woken by dozens of shots fired.

Nobody was home when someone fired into the home Saturday morning just down the street from JJ Pearce High School. It was for sale.

A mother of 21-month-old twins, who did not want her name used, said she thought the sound of gunshots at 3 a.m. was some kind of equipment malfunctioning.

"Last thing I thought of was gunshots," she said. "It is such a quiet place."

Surveillance video captured both the sound and heat from the rapid gunfire.

A police officer told a neighbor that they found 80 shell casings around the apparent target: a home in the 800 block of Melrose Drive. Fortunately, no one was inside.

The homeowner is a medical doctor. He told FOX 4 on Monday that he and his wife returned to live there last summer after he worked as a medical missionary in Kenya, Peru and Costa Rica.

Last month, they moved out to be closer to his wife's work and listed the home for sale. He accepted an offer on the home Friday. Then, the shooting happened, and the buyer backed out.

"If we'd been living there, that would have been terrible. I'm sure someone would have been injured. We're in shock. We don't understand it all. I wish I could tell you why it happened or who had done it," the owner said. "I never ever felt at risk in that neighborhood, ever. I'm really sorry it happened, feel terrible for my old neighbors."

One of the bullets went across the alley through a neighbor's fence.

Neighbors hope police capture the shooter.

"My hope and desire would be that this is pursued, and justice is taken," said neighbor Rebekah Rose.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Richardson police.