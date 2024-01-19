Expand / Collapse search

Uniqlo store coming to The Parks at Arlington, records show

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Jan. 19, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for January 19, 2024, including families react the DOJ report on the shooting in Uvalde, a fire that killed a 7-year-old, a food truck for DISD students and a freezing weekend ahead.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Popular Japanese casual wear designer and retailer Uniqlo is coming to North Texas.

Records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that a Uniqlo store is planning to begin construction this year at The Parks at Arlington mall.

GettyImages-1351600090.jpg

People walk past a Uniqlo clothing store at Sanlitun on November 5, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The records show the 12,000-square foot store is hoping to finish construction by the end of the year.

There is no indication of when the store will open.

Uniqlo, which has nearly 2,500 stores in 26 global markets, announced late last year that it was planning more than 20 new locations in North America, but Arlington was not one of the announced locations.

Related

Mary Poppins bag lawsuit: Uniqlo accuses Shein of copying hit product
article

Mary Poppins bag lawsuit: Uniqlo accuses Shein of copying hit product

The Uniqlo bag is praised on TikTok and other social media as roomy but also light and compact.

There are currently no Uniqlo stores in Texas.

The company, which is similar to Zara or H&M, is behind hit affordable casual clothing like HeatTech thermal underwear and the "Mary Poppins bag" which went viral on TikTok.