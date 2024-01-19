Uniqlo store coming to The Parks at Arlington, records show

Popular Japanese casual wear designer and retailer Uniqlo is coming to North Texas.

Records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that a Uniqlo store is planning to begin construction this year at The Parks at Arlington mall.

People walk past a Uniqlo clothing store at Sanlitun on November 5, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The records show the 12,000-square foot store is hoping to finish construction by the end of the year.

There is no indication of when the store will open.

Uniqlo, which has nearly 2,500 stores in 26 global markets, announced late last year that it was planning more than 20 new locations in North America, but Arlington was not one of the announced locations.

There are currently no Uniqlo stores in Texas.

The company, which is similar to Zara or H&M, is behind hit affordable casual clothing like HeatTech thermal underwear and the "Mary Poppins bag" which went viral on TikTok.