Rally held in Dallas to show support for Ukraine on 2-year anniversary of Russia's invasion

Saturday marked two years since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Overseas, Ukrainian flags cover the ground to honor the lives lost in the war.

The same flags sit on the counter of Olena Jacobs’ store in Dallas.

"We don’t want anybody to forget about Ukraine about the immense struggle that Ukraine is going through," Jacobs said.

Jacobs works to raise awareness as part of the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas.

The group planned an auto rally to mark the grim milestone of the war.

"The event [Saturday] is to mark and honor what’s going on in Ukraine and to remind those who are forgetting about it," Jacobs said.

Every car that showed up was decorated in Ukrainian colors, and many showcased the country’s flag.

"I love it, because we need to voice, we need to attract attention. It’s very important," Nadya Brown said.

Brown’s family was forced to leave their home when the war started.

For two years, the war hasn’t left her mind, and she hopes the group will remind others that the war isn’t over.

"’Is today some special day?’ Maybe they’ll open their minds a little bit, research a little bit, or maybe it will remind people who are already familiar with the situation in the political world," Brown explained.

The U.S. has already given Ukraine hundreds of billions of dollars in aid, but the latest aid package remains stalled in Congress.

"We hope it’s just a temporary delay and the U.S. will not stop supporting Ukraine," Jacobs said.

One by one, people showed their support for the war-stricken country at the rally Saturday.

The caravan of cars drove through Downtown Dallas onto I-35, then headed back on I-635 to end in Richardson.

"We just invite everyone to do what is right, and also hopefully, we can collect some more help. The need in Ukraine is great," Jacobs added.