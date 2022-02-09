Two Dallas police officers charged with excessive force in George Floyd protests

A current and former Dallas police officer are charged with using excessive force during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

The district attorney issued arrest warrants for Dallas Police Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry and former Dallas Senior Corporal Melvin Williams on Wednesday. Both are charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor official oppression.

In January, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot called for public information on three incidents of alleged police abuse during the protests.

The officers are accused of injuring protesters with less-than-lethal forms of ammunition.

Williams was previously cleared by a grand jury, but the DA pursued another misdemeanor charge against him. He also was charged with assault and fired from Dallas police for a separate incident that happened in Deep Ellum last July.

RELATED:

Dallas County DA again seeks information on possible DPD wrongdoing during George Floyd protest

Dallas County DA seeks photos, videos of 3 encounters between DPD, protesters back in May

Dallas officer seen punching man in Deep Ellum fired for excessive force