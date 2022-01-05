Dallas County DA again seeks information on possible DPD wrongdoing during George Floyd protest

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is looking for the final few victims and witnesses from a violent Dallas protest following George Floyd’s death.

The DA wants information that might show excessive use of force by police in three specific instances. It's an investigation that is already getting some criticism.

The clock is ticking, as the statute of limitations for these cases runs out on May 30.

The district attorney is focused on getting information on three incidents. All involve the firing of "less lethal" ammunition.

One potential witness has already been identified.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is asking for the public's help for a second time.

His office needs help identifying potential victims and witnesses related to Black Lives Matter protests more than a year and a half ago in Downtown Dallas, on May 30, 2020.

RELATED: Dallas County DA seeks photos, videos of 3 encounters between DPD, protesters back in May

"What we're trying to find is who are the people who were shot? We don't know," Creuzot said.

The first incident took place near 416 South Ervay Street, at 5:30 p.m.

From the video, a man appears to be shot in the buttocks by "less lethal ammunition" used by law enforcement.

Creuzot’s investigators believe the projectile came from a 40 mm.

FOX 4’s Alex Boyer asked the DA if his office has been able to determine which DPD officers were armed with "less-lethal" ammunition that day.

"We have some idea, yes, but I don't know enough," Creuzot responded.

One of the potential witnesses the DA was asking for help identifying turned out to be a reporter for Dallas Weekly, who was at Wednesday’s news conference.

The second incident involved Brandon Saenz. He lost an eye after being struck in the face by a projectile. His attorney said witnesses saw an unknown officer firing the less-than-lethal object at Saenz, near the Dallas Public Library.

"We do not know who shot Mr. Saenz," Creuzot said.

The last incident took place at 5:42 p.m., near 300 South Ervay Street.

An unknown individual appeared to be hit in the groin by "less-lethal ammunition." As with the first incident, Creuzot believes a DPD officer used a 40 mm to fire the projectile.

"I don't want to start throwing around people and names until we know more something more solid," Creuzot said.

Creuzot was asked if he thought the protests amounted to a riot.

He declined to use that term, saying he wanted to be careful not to jeopardize his investigation or any subsequent prosecution.

"I just don't think that the facts are there," Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said.

Mata said he's supported the district attorney's initial plea to the public in October 2020, but now calls his efforts "disingenuous."

"At some point, we need to call it what it was. It was a full-blown riot," Mata said. "Those officers that were out there need to be supported. They did the best job they could do…We're trying to justify a crime when a crime did not happen.

Creuzot said it’s not for him to determine if a crime was actually committed.

He said his job is to present a solid case to a grand jury who would decide if charges should be filed.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DA's public integrity unit.