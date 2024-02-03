Trackdown Update: Man charged with sexual assault of minors taken into custody

article

White Settlement police said the man who was featured on Trackdown earlier this week, who is charged with sexual assault of minors, is now behind bars.

Steven Skalij faces two felony warrants for sexual assault of a child.

Police said Skalij was arrested on one case, but his $500,000 bond was lowered to $100,000. He made that bond, but police found there were additional victims.

Skalij had agreed to turn himself in, but he never showed up, police said.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was on Trackdown to ask for the public's help to find Skalij.

On Saturday morning, Cook tweeted that Skalij had been taken into custody.

No details have been released about how Skalij was taken into custody.