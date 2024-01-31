Trackdown: Help find Steven Skalij, charged with sexual assault of minors

In this week’s Trackdown, White Settlement police are looking for a man who is charged with sexual assault of minors.

Steven Skalij was arrested on one case, but his $500,000 bond was lowered to $100,000.

He made that bond, even as police were learning of other victims.

They now need help finding him.

"Steven Skalij got two felony warrants for sexual assault of a child. Very serious allegations here. We actually made an arrest back in October," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said. "However, he posted bond on that case and after we continued our investigation, we determined there were additional victims."

Police said Skalij had agreed to turn himself in, but he never showed up.

"On these types of offenses, we need to make sure that there's not additional victims out there or that he has the ability to re-offend. So the more quickly that we can bring him into custody, then we can bring justice to these families," Cook said. "He used to reside in our community. We also know that he used to have a construction business in our community as well. We think that someone will recognize him."

Cook said they need help from the public to find Skalij.

"We think someone knows him, knows where he's at. Please give us a tip so we can get him into custody. If he sees this, he needs to do the right thing, turn himself in. He had agreed to turn himself in to our sergeant, but then when it came down to coming in, he never showed up," Cook said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-246-4973 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.