Shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested

Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police said they have arrested a suspect for a shooting at Town East Mall Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. about shots fired.

Responding officers found the suspect and took them into custody.

There was one victim hit by the gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said in a Facebook post there was "no indication that was an active shooter incident."

The mall entrance from 635 will be closed as police continue their investigation. They rest of the mall is open.