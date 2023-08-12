Man fatally shot by officer after police chase in Mesquite

Mesquite police said an officer shot and killed a man when he failed to listen to an officer after a police chase Friday night.

This started just after 8:45 p.m., when a Mesquite PD officer tried to pull over a silver Honda Pilot on W. Scyene Road, near Gross Road.

That driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase.

Police said the driver struck multiple vehicles and road signs, before stopping in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive.

The suspect got out of the vehicle. Police said he started reaching into the vehicle, even though an officer told him to put his hands up.

The officer fired and struck the suspect.

Police performed life-saving measures at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Police said the officer involved has been with the department for 14 years.

No officers were injured.