Perot Museum donating 1M safety glasses ahead of total eclipse

The Perot Museum in Dallas is working to make sure as many people as possible catch April's total solar eclipse in a safe way.

The museum says it will provide special eclipse glasses to students and teachers at nearly 40 school districts across North Texas, including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD and Denton ISD.

That would serve about 575 schools.

Districts and several charter schools can pick up glasses starting Wednesday.

"These glasses are particularly made for the eclipse. You should never use just regular sunglasses," said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott CEO for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. "They have the right amount of fliter to ensure that the UV light that's coming from the sun doesn't damage your eyes."

The museum will also distribute eclipse glasses at dozens of community events in North Texas leading up to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Anyone who visits the Perot from March 9 to 17 will get glasses free with admission.

It is also providing complimentary glasses for Klyde Warren Park's watch party.

Overall, the museum will distribute more than one million eclipse safety glasses.

The Great North American Eclipse is Monday, April 8.