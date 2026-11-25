The Brief The Dallas Police Department has reinstated Allison Hudson, the department's Assistant Director of Media Relations, after an internal investigation. Hudson was placed on leave in October after she allegedly used lights and sirens from a police vehicle, which she is not authorized to do as a citizen. Dallas PD did not reveal the findings of their investigation, but a source tells FOX 4 the investigation found no wrongdoing by Hudson.



The Dallas Police Department's top spokesperson has returned to work after a public integrity investigation into her alleged use of a department vehicle.

Dallas PD Spokesperson Reinstated

Allison Hudson

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that Allison Hudson, the department's Assistant Director of Media Relations, has been reinstated following a public integrity investigation.

Hudson was placed on leave in October. DPD called the move "consistent with Department policy and prior actions taken by Chief Comeaux."

The details of the investigation were not made public. A source tells FOX 4 the investigation found no wrongdoing by Hudson.

Dig deeper:

Sources told FOX 4 the investigation was related to an August complaint involving Hudson's use of a department-issued vehicle.

The complaint said Hudson used her vehicle's lights and sirens, which she is not authorized to do as a civilian employee.

Hudson was initially allowed to continue working while the investigation took place, something Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease described as "preferential treatment."

"The only thing we ever wanted out of anything is just that everybody is treated the same way," Pease told FOX 4's David Sentendrey, saying some of his officers have been placed on leave immediately following misdemeanor accusations, not felony accusations like the one Hudson faced.