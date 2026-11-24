The Brief Residents in West Texas and the Panhandle saw early morning flurries and light snowfall Tuesday, including a tenth of an inch in Amarillo. The snowfall marked the first time since 2010 that Texas saw flakes before Denver, Colorado, which is over a month behind schedule. Freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit are hitting North Texas this week, prompting officials to warn residents to protect pets, plants and pipes.



Some Texans saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday morning as much of the state braced for dropping temperatures amid a cold front.

What we know:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock reported seeing flurries around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with a heavier band of snow later moving east through the area.

Kyle Guthrie, a storm chaser based in the Texoma region, shared video of snow blanketing the ground along Highway 70 between Paducah and Matador on Tuesday morning.

Amarillo also saw a dusting, with the National Weather Service reporting that about a tenth of an inch of snow had accumulated outside its office located in the area.

Texas beats Denver to first flakes

Dig deeper:

It's not unusual for these parts of the state to see snow around this time of year.

However, it did mark the first time since 2010 that Texas saw flakes before Denver, Colorado. The typically snow-covered city is more than a month behind schedule when it comes to snowfall.

The earliest snowfall in the Texas Panhandle occurred in Stratford on Sept. 21, 1936, when 1 inch fell, according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze Warning issued for parts of Texas

What's next:

Tuesday’s flakes did not appear to reach much further than Northwest Texas, but the northern part of the state will soon get its first taste of winter weather.

A Freeze Warning was issued for parts of North Texas on Tuesday night, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 27 degrees west of the I-35 corridor.

The freezing temperatures are expected to stick around for the next few nights.

Farther south, temperatures remained a bit warmer, but not by much. The cold front is expected to bring lows in the mid 40s to 30s to Austin and Houston over Thanksgiving week.

Featured article

Reminders amid freezing temperatures

What you can do:

The National Weather Service advised residents under a Freeze Warning to take steps to protect their pets, plants and pipes as the frigid temperatures could prove dangerous and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.