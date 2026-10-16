Top Dallas police spokesperson under investigation, officials say

The Brief Dallas Police Department spokesperson Allison Hudson is under investigation by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit. Police have not disclosed the reason, but a source suggests it may involve unauthorized use of a department-issued vehicle's lights and sirens. The exact details and reason for the investigation have not been officially confirmed by the department.



A top spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department is under investigation, officials confirmed Friday.

What we know:

Allison Hudson, who serves as the assistant director of media relations for the police department, is being investigated by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit.

What we don't know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that Hudson is under investigation, but did not share why.

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Dig deeper:

A source told Fox 4 the investigation might be related to a citizen complaint filed in August. The complaint reportedly involved Hudson’s use of her department-issued vehicle with lights and sirens.

As a civilian employee, Hudson is not authorized to use lights and sirens.

Hudson was at the scene when Dallas police responded to an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

However, she did not make an appearance at a Friday briefing on the incident.