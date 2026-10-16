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Top Dallas police spokesperson under investigation, officials say

By
FOX 4
News
Published October 16, 2026 6:23 PM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 6:23 PM CDT
Dallas police spokesperson under investigation
Dallas police spokesperson under investigation

Dallas police spokesperson under investigation

One of the Dallas Police Department's top spokespersons is under investigation. 

The Brief

    • Dallas Police Department spokesperson Allison Hudson is under investigation by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit.
    • Police have not disclosed the reason, but a source suggests it may involve unauthorized use of a department-issued vehicle's lights and sirens.
    • The exact details and reason for the investigation have not been officially confirmed by the department.

DALLAS - A top spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department is under investigation, officials confirmed Friday. 

What we know:

Allison Hudson, who serves as the assistant director of media relations for the police department, is being investigated by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit. 

What we don't know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that Hudson is under investigation, but did not share why. 

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Dig deeper:

A source told Fox 4 the investigation might be related to a citizen complaint filed in August. The complaint reportedly involved Hudson’s use of her department-issued vehicle with lights and sirens.

As a civilian employee, Hudson is not authorized to use lights and sirens. 

Hudson was at the scene when Dallas police responded to an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. 

However, she did not make an appearance at a Friday briefing on the incident. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and a source who spoke with Fox 4. 

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