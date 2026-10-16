Top Dallas police spokesperson under investigation, officials say
DALLAS - A top spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department is under investigation, officials confirmed Friday.
What we know:
Allison Hudson, who serves as the assistant director of media relations for the police department, is being investigated by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit.
What we don't know:
The Dallas Police Department confirmed that Hudson is under investigation, but did not share why.
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Dig deeper:
A source told Fox 4 the investigation might be related to a citizen complaint filed in August. The complaint reportedly involved Hudson’s use of her department-issued vehicle with lights and sirens.
As a civilian employee, Hudson is not authorized to use lights and sirens.
Hudson was at the scene when Dallas police responded to an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.
However, she did not make an appearance at a Friday briefing on the incident.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and a source who spoke with Fox 4.