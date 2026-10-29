Top Dallas Police spokesperson on administrative leave amid investigation into police vehicle use

The Brief Allison Hudson, the Dallas Police Department's Assistant Director of Media Relations, has been placed on administrative leave. Hudson is the subject of a criminal investigation by the department after she allegedly used lights and sirens from a police vehicle, which she is not authorized to do as a citizen. Dallas Police says Hudson being placed on leave is consistent with the department's policy and previous actions taken by Chief Daniel Comeaux.



The top spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department has been placed on administrative leave as a criminal investigation into her use of a police vehicle remains ongoing.

Dallas Police spokesperson on leave

Allison Hudson

What's New:

Dallas Police have confirmed that Allison Hudson, the department's Assistant Director of Media Relations, has been placed on administrative leave.

The department describes the move as "consistent with Department policy and prior actions taken by Chief Comeaux."

The backstory:

Hudson is currently being investigated by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit. Sources told FOX 4 the investigation is related to an August complaint involving Hudson's use of a department-issued vehicle.

The complaint says Hudson used her vehicle's lights and sirens, which she is not authorized to do as a civilian employee.

A statement from Sean Pease, the president of the Dallas Police Association, says that Hudson is accused of the felony offense of impersonating a public servant.

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Pease told FOX 4 he spoke with Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux about the allegations, and was told Hudson was operating the vehicle due to it being the only vehicle available to her at the time.

He also suggested Hudson was receiving preferential treatment due to her high-ranking position in the department, and said he received concerns from Dallas City Council that Hudson was not previously placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Comeaux disputed the notion in a statement, saying, "I am highly disappointed that members of our department chose to share unverified allegations about another employee, potentially hindering a criminal investigation, and causing a distraction from our focus: protecting the City of Dallas. I have not and will not ask for, imply, or order, any change to an investigation involving a DPD employee."

What's next:

FOX 4 has reached out to Hudson for a statement, but has not heard back.