Dallas police union raises concerns over ‘preferential treatment’ in investigation of top DPD spokesperson

The Brief Allison Hudson, assistant director of media relations for Dallas Police, is under criminal investigation for the felony offense of impersonating a public servant, according to the Dallas Police Association. The DPA president released a statement questioning whether Hudson has been receiving preferential treatment. Police have not officially confirmed the specific reason for the investigation, though reports tie it to a citizen complaint over unauthorized police vehicle use.



The Dallas Police Association has put out a statement raising concerns over "preferential treatment" within the Dallas Police Department amid a criminal investigation involving a top spokesperson for the agency.

What the investigation is about

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed last week that Allison Hudson, who serves as the department’s assistant director of media relations, is currently under investigation by the agency’s Public Integrity Unit.

While police did not share a reason why, a source told Fox 4 the investigation was likely related to a citizen complaint filed in August. The complaint reportedly involved Hudson’s use of a police vehicle with lights and sirens, which, as a civilian employee, she is not authorized to do.

A statement from Sean Pease, the president of the Dallas Police Association, says that Hudson is accused of the felony offense of impersonating a public servant.

‘Serious questions remain’

What they're saying:

Pease said he spoke with Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux regarding the allegations. Specifically, he questioned why Hudson was reportedly operating a department vehicle equipped with emergency equipment. According to Pease, the police chief explained that it was the only vehicle available.

"That explanation does not make it acceptable," Pease said. "The availability of a vehicle does not supersede department policy or the law. Dallas Police Department General Order 513 establishes standards governing employee conduct and accountability. Those standards must be applied fairly and consistently, regardless of an employee’s position or proximity to executive leadership."

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Pease further questioned whether Hudson has been receiving preferential treatment due to her high-ranking position within the police department.

"I have represented Dallas police officers who were immediately placed on administrative leave while being investigated for substantially less serious allegations, including misdemeanor offenses," he said. "Yet here we have an employee reportedly under investigation for a felony offense, and serious questions remain about whether the same standards of accountability are being applied."

Dallas Police Association demands transparency

What's next:

Pease thanked the police chief for speaking with him, but said he still has concerns about how department policies are being enforced.

He also noted that Hudson deserves due process and the presumption of innocence, while emphasizing that the Dallas Police Association will continue to demand transparency and the equal application of department policies.

"Due process does not mean preferential treatment, and accountability cannot depend on someone’s job title or who they work for," Pease said. "The badge should never come with fewer protections than an executive title comes with privileges."