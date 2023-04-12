Tom Thumb coming to Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood

Dallas City Council approved millions of dollars in incentives to build a new Tom Thumb grocery store in the city's Red Bird neighborhood.

Tom Thumb agreed to build a new 50,000-square foot store within the Shops at RedBird, a redevelopment of the old Southwest Center Mall.

The grocer's parent company will receive $5.8 million in grants along with tax incentives as a part of the project.

The city has struggled for years to bring access to fresh groceries to the Red Bird area.

"Grocers and other providers of high quality amenities say 'oh, Red Bird, no thank you,' and that's the end of the conversation. They don't even want to hear the facts and data that prove their misconceptions wrong," said Peter Brodsky, Majority Owner and Co-Developer of The Shops at RedBird.

Featured article

The Shops at RedBird was the catalyst for securing the Tom Thumb agreement.

The shops are a $200 million development with medical services, retail and residential space.

Tom Thumb hopes to open its new store in 2025.