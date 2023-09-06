Expand / Collapse search

Today marks 5 years since Botham Jean’s murder in Dallas

Botham Jean Shooting
Botham Jean's sister on grief, acceptance & her book

Allisa Charles-Findley, Botham Jean's sister, sits down to discuss her brother's death at the hands of former police officer Amber Guyger, what she felt when Guyger was convicted and the stories about her brother in her new book "After Botham."

DALLAS - Family and friends of a man shot and killed by a Dallas police officer five years ago today are encouraging people to spread acts of service and kindness in his honor.

Botham Jean died on Sept. 6, 2018.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot him after walking into his apartment, believing it was her own.

Guyger is now serving a 10-year prison sentence for the murder.

Jean’s sister, Allisa Charles-Findley, released a book this week detailing her healing process over the past five years.

The Botham Jean Foundation has coined the phrase "Be Like Bo" to ask people to make Wednesday a day of service.