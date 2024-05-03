If you have plans for the weekend, be sure to check the forecast.

There will be rain and a few storms at times, but there will be plenty of opportunities to get out and do things.

Friday Forecast: Warm & Humid, Chance of Showers Late

Friday will be a warm, humid day.

After some morning sun, we will have clouds for much of the day.

There's a chance in the evening that we could see a few showers, but there won't be many during the daylight hours.

There is a 40% chance of showers and storms tonight, with the strongest expected to the west of DFW.

The highest chance of severe weather is to the far west, with wind and nickel-sized hail being the biggest risk.

Those storms will try to move into the Metroplex overnight, but they are expected to weaken.

Saturday Forecast: Rain Chances Ramp Up at Night

Our storm chances are a bit higher on Saturday.

There is a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon.

Once we get past sunset, the storms crank up.

There is a 60% chance of rain after dark.

A tropical disturbance is expected to move in from the Pacific.

The storms will likely move in after you are asleep on Saturday.

That can produce some heavier rain.

Sunday Forecast: Quieter Weather Day

We could see some lingering showers on Sunday morning, but for the most part Sunday should be a fairly nice day.

High temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees at DFW Airport, with lows in the high 60s.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

Our string of spring storms continues next week.

There are a few shots at rain next week, but the chances are low.

Temperatures could touch the 90s on Wednesday!