Dallas weather: Rain expected late Friday, highest storm chances Saturday
If you have plans for the weekend, be sure to check the forecast.
There will be rain and a few storms at times, but there will be plenty of opportunities to get out and do things.
Friday Forecast: Warm & Humid, Chance of Showers Late
Friday will be a warm, humid day.
After some morning sun, we will have clouds for much of the day.
There's a chance in the evening that we could see a few showers, but there won't be many during the daylight hours.
There is a 40% chance of showers and storms tonight, with the strongest expected to the west of DFW.
The highest chance of severe weather is to the far west, with wind and nickel-sized hail being the biggest risk.
Those storms will try to move into the Metroplex overnight, but they are expected to weaken.
Saturday Forecast: Rain Chances Ramp Up at Night
Our storm chances are a bit higher on Saturday.
There is a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon.
Once we get past sunset, the storms crank up.
There is a 60% chance of rain after dark.
A tropical disturbance is expected to move in from the Pacific.
The storms will likely move in after you are asleep on Saturday.
That can produce some heavier rain.
Sunday Forecast: Quieter Weather Day
We could see some lingering showers on Sunday morning, but for the most part Sunday should be a fairly nice day.
High temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees at DFW Airport, with lows in the high 60s.
Live Radar - North Texas
7-Day Forecast
Our string of spring storms continues next week.
There are a few shots at rain next week, but the chances are low.
Temperatures could touch the 90s on Wednesday!