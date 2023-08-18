Botham Jean's sister shares story of her family's grief in new book

The sister of Botham Jean is sharing her family’s story of grief after her brother was murdered by a Dallas police officer.

Allisa Charles-Findley’s book "After Botham: Healing from My Brother’s Murder by a Police Officer" comes out nearly five years to the date that he was killed.

On Sept. 6, 2019, then-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Jean as he was watching TV in his apartment.

Guyger claimed she thought she was walking into her own apartment and mistakenly believed Jean was a burglar.

In her book, Jean’s sister shares how her family fought through their anger and grief.

She said she was extremely close to her brother, and they spoke on the phone regularly, including on the night he was killed.

Related article

On Good Day, she said Guyger’s conviction did not bring much peace to her family.

"I expected more. I prayed for a murder conviction for Botham's killer. But when it came, you know sometimes when you win a victory, you gain something. And nothing was gained. All I wanted was my brother back and that wasn't happening. So, it was a bittersweet feeling," Charles-Findley said.

She still carries her brother with her everywhere she goes.

"At home, I have pictures of him. In the morning, I tell him good morning because it’s really hard to move on without that person, especially someone who was a constant in your life," she said.

Charles-Findley will speak at a TEDx event Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Alamo Theater on Botham Jean Boulevard just outside Downtown Dallas.

The Botham Jean Foundation’s annual Red Tie Gala is also coming up on Sept. 30 at the Renaissance Hotel in Addison.

Charles-Findley runs that foundation to promote social change.