Timberview HS shooting trial: Convicted shooter apologizes to victims, begs for lenient punishment

A former Timberview High School student who opened fire in a classroom and wounded three people is now waiting to learn his punishment.

Timothy Simpkins faces up to life in prison for the 2021 shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School.

The final voice to testify before the jury decides his punishment is that of the convicted school shooter himself.

"First, I just want to say I’m sorry for my actions. I know they were wrong and horrible. There’s no justifying that," he said.

Simpkins is convicted for the Timberview High School shooting on Oct. 6. 2021.

After a violent classroom brawl, Simpkins pulled a gun from his waistband and fired toward the student who’d attacked him. Zacchaeus Selby was shot twice more after he’d fallen to the floor in the hallway. Selby, another student and a teacher were injured and survived.

"I understand what I did was wrong. Very, very wrong. I’m sorry. Truly, I am sorry. I just ask for another chance," Simpkins said. "Probation. The max probation. The worst restrictive probation possible."

The jury decided Simpkins was not in fear of his life when he pulled the trigger despite such claims made by his defense team.

The state’s case centered around a shooting at a gas station a week before the school shooting when Simpkins claims he was robbed of drugs, money and pistol-whipped. He fired a gun at his attackers as they drove off.

Prosecutors say Simpkins’ reaction, angry and threatening text messages and internet searches that followed led up to the school shooting.

"At 5:15 the day after, you look up extended clip for a 45. On 9/27, you’re not looking up how do I report a crime. Did you?" asked prosecutor Lloyd Welchel.

"No, sir," Simpkins said.

"You didn’t look up the Arlington Police Department’s main number? You didn’t look up, ‘What if I get robbed while smoking marijuana?’ Did you?" Welchel asked.

"No, sir," Simpkins said.

In closing arguments, the prosecution asked the jury to send a strong message while Simpkins’ attorney pleaded for the lowest range of punishment.

"Probation is set up to rehabilitate. That's what it’s for. To give a person an opportunity and the tools," said defense attorney Lesa Pamplin. "Tim may have grew up in a middle-class family, but it’s not an affluenza family. It’s not an affluenza defense. What he did was very wrong. If you feel in your heart of hearts, ‘I can’t give him probation,’ I want you to consider the minimum of five years."

"There is not one excuse for what he did. He didn’t need for anything. He needed for nothing. You cannot rehabilitate a lack of empathy and a cold-blooded heart," said prosecutor Rose Anna Salinas. "We as a community, you as jurors, must send a message out because we are tired of ringing our hands in desperation about these shootings. To do it in a school, a sacred place of learning is even worse."

The jury began deliberating punishment soon after lunchtime around 1:15 p.m.

Simpkins is eligible for probation or anything between that and the maximum possible of 99 years or life in prison.

