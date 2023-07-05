article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, July 7

I Love the '90s Tour at Toyota Music Factory

Vanilla Ice, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc and more '90s icons will take the stage in Irving this Friday.

Ru Paul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour in Grand Prairie

The Werq the World Tour, the world's largest drag production, is coming to The Texas Trust CU Theater. RuPaul's Drag Race stars, including Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, Vanessa Vanjie will take part in the show.

Lavell Crawford at the Arlington Improv

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Lavell Crawford is bringing his hilarious standup show to Arlington. Crawford is performing Friday through Sunday at the Improv. Tickets are going quick so get yours soon!

Silent Disco: Summer Beach Party in Sammons Park

The AT&T Performing Arts Center is throwing a special party in the Sammons Park Donor Pool. Three live DJs will perform to a crowd wearing headphones. There will be special summer-themed cocktails to buy.

Saturday, July 8

Gold Cup Quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium

It is your chance to see the Mexican men's soccer team up close and competing in a massive tournament. The quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be held this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Panama plays Qatar at 6 p.m. before Mexico takes on Costa Rica at 8:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The United States soccer team and FC Dallas Jesus Ferreira have moved on in the 2023 Gold Cup. The US team plays Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Parker County Peach Festival

Weatherford is hosting an event to celebrate all things peaches. The 38th Annual Peach Festival is happening in Historic Downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, children's activities, peach pedal bike ride and more.

Ultimate Taylor Swift Party at Hawaiian Waters

Hawaiian Waters in The Colony is throwing a party this weekend that every Swiftie would love. The night of music, dancing, signing and celebrating is will go from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Amanda Shires & Asleep at the Wheel: A Celebration of Bobbie Nelson at Longhorn Ballroom

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Shires will perform a special show in honor of her late friend Bobbie Nelson. Ray Benson and his band Asleep at the Wheel will join Shires for the project.

Paramore at Dickies Arena

Paramore's North American Tour swings through Fort Worth this Saturday.

Sunday, July 9

James Austin Johnson at Sons of Hermann Hall

You've seen his Trump impression on SNL, now check out James Austin Johnson live in Dallas this weekend. The amazing impressionist is on tour and making a stop in Dallas this weekend. The show starts at 8 p.m.

KidzCon at the Irving Convention Center

It is a convention that is all about the kids. Strawberry Shortcake, the Teletubbies and plenty of vendors will be at the show Saturday and Sunday. There will be workshops and exhibitions where your kids can make slime, try some art activities with Crayola and even learn a thing or two about coding. There is even a Teen Lounge for those older kids.

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater

See the classic play live! Shakespeare Dallas is putting on the performance on Saturday and Sunday night.

Texas To-Do List

While there are a lot of events this weekend there are also plenty of great things you can check out anytime! This week on the Texas To-Do List we are featuring Activate Games in Plano. This high-tech family fun gaming facility combines the digital gaming experience with physical activities.

