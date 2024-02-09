article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Cirque du Soleil Crystal in Frisco

The amazing skating spectacle has Cirque du Soleil's signature stunts, except this time, they are on ice! The show this weekend is at the Comerica Center in Frisco. If you miss out, you can catch the show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth next weekend.

Walk This Way at the Dallas Holocaust Museum

A new exhibit shows women's history through shoes. ‘Walk This Way’ features 100 pairs of shoes over nearly 200 years, walking spectators through women's labor activism, the fight for the right to vote and much, much more.

Dallas Open at SMU

The Dallas Open continues this weekend. The Finals for the tournament will be held on Feb. 11.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Friday, February 9

Disney Princess: The Concert at Will Rogers Auditorium

You can hear the music of some of your favorite Disney movies live! Broadway and television stars will perform the memorable songs on Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Dave & Buster's Drone Show in Dallas

Dave & Buster's in Dallas is hosting a massive drone show on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be three shows on both nights starting at 7 p.m. 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The launch will happen near Reunion Tower. They suggest watching the show from the rooftop of The Courtyard Marriott or the parking lot outside of the launch zone on 400 Stemmons Freeway.

Lunar New Year at the Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum is hosting a special celebration to ring in the year of the dragon. The special happy hour event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The event will have traditional Chinese music performed by the Dallas Guzhend Association and an Asian art-themed scavenger hunt. The event is free to the public.

Harland Williams at Hyena's Dallas

Stand-up comedian Harland Williams will be performing multiple shows at Hyena's Dallas this weekend. Williams has two shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Saturday, February 10

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin at Dickies Arena

The party continues on the Trilogy Tour. Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are bringing their high-energy show to Fort Worth. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7!

Southlake Spring Festival

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Southlake. The event organized by the Association of Chinese Americans in Southlake Texas will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southlake Town Square. The event will include dragon and lion dances, food, cultural activities and much more.

Hot Chocolate Run in Dallas

A sweet race is coming to Fair Park this weekend. The annual Hot Chocolate Run has a 5k, 10k and 15k. Finishers get a mug filled with chocolate fondue, dippables and hot chocolate. The event raises money for the Special Olympics.

Dallas Stars Foundation Black-Owned Business Market

Several Black-owned businesses will be at Rusty Nickel IceHouse in Fort Worth for a special event on Saturday. 11 businesses will be selling their jewelry, artwork, food and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will coincide with a Dallas Stars Watch Party as the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens.

Sunday, February 11

Harlem Globetrotters at Dickies Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are taking to the court in North Texas on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game will be at the American Airlines Center, and they will play again on Sunday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Richardson Lunar New Year

The annual Lunar New Year festival will be held in DFW China Town on N. Greenville Ave. this Sunday. The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be dancing, music, food and more!

