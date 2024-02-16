article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Fort Worth Home & Garden Show

Get ready for the planting season this weekend! The Fort Worth Home & Garden Show is happening this weekend with everything you would need for any indoor or outdoor projects. Admission is free at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Cirque du Soleil Crystal in Fort Worth

The amazing skating spectacle has Cirque du Soleil's signature stunts, except this time, they are on ice! You can catch the show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Walk This Way at the Dallas Holocaust Museum

A new exhibit shows women's history through shoes. ‘Walk This Way’ features 100 pairs of shoes over nearly 200 years, walking spectators through women's labor activism, the fight for the right to vote and much, much more.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Friday, February 16

Joe & Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ at Texas Trust CU Theater

R&B singer Joe and Cedric the Entertainer's tour The Definition of Love II: The Love and Laughter Edition comes to Grand Prairie this weekend. Crowds can expect plenty of music and laughs.

Rob Schneider at the Arlington Improv

Comedian Rob Schneider makes an appearance at the Arlington Improv this weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday. The Deuce Bigalow star will tell stories and make jokes .

Doak Walker Award Presentation at the Armstrong Fieldhouse

Some of the best running backs of all time will be at SMU on Friday night for a special 2023 Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet. Oklahoma state running back Ollie Gordon, II won the 2023 award. Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith will also attend the event.

Saturday, February 17

Skywarn Storm Spotter Training in Garland

The FOX 4 weather team will be in Garland talking about severe weather safety. The event is being held at the Granville Arts Center in Garland this Saturday. It begins at 9 a.m.

Heartbeats Gala in Dallas

A foundation created in the memory of Zachary Schrah, a Plano East football player who collapsed during practice and died in 2009, is holding its annual Heartbeats Gala this weekend. The Living For Zachary Foundation raises money and awareness in an effort to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

Frost Fest in Irving

Saturday's chilly weather will be perfect for this weekend's Frost Fest in Irving. The Levy Event Plaza will host the celebration of winter from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be snow-tubing hills, inflatables and plenty of art and fun!

Sunday, February 18

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live at Texas Trust CU Theater

Some of your kids' favorite characters will come to life in Grand Prairie this weekend. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is holding a live show. The 'King for a Day' show is a musical that the whole family will love. The show starts at 2 p.m.

Opal Lee's Black History Sunday Service at St. Luke Community UMC in Dallas

The "grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee will be a part of a special worship service on Sunday. The 97-year-old will tell her story about her journey to have Juneteenth honored as a national holiday. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Daytona 500 Watch Party at Texas Motor Speedway

You can watch the Daytona 500 this Sunday surrounded by race fans! The full weekend of NASCAR's season-opener will be able to be viewed on 'Big Hoss', the TMS big screen. There is free infield camping and tailgating both Saturday and Sunday.

