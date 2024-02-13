Foundation created for Plano 16-year-old who died during football practice holding 'Heartbeats Gala'

An organization working for a great cause is holding a special event this weekend.

The Living For Zachary Foundation will hold its 14th annual Heartbeats Gala to raise money and awareness in an effort to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

In the fall of 2009, 16-year-old Plano East football player Zachary Schrah collapsed during practice and died.

The cause was sudden cardiac arrest.

Zach's mom, Karen, founded the Living For Zachary Foundation.

The Gala will be held Saturday night at Gilley's in Dallas.

Karen says the high-profile cases of sudden cardiac arrest in the sports world have helped raise awareness for the cause of trying to prevent it.

"The more and more we see sudden cardiac arrest affecting those on the news, you know, like Bronny James this last year, and [Buffalo Bills safety] Damar [Hamlin] it really brought more awareness to sudden cardiac arrest," she said.

The foundation provides youth heart screenings, teaches people how to do CPR and provides AEDs to schools to help save lives.

"Just last year we donated 200 AEDs across the state of Texas and the youth-based organization, so we're really proud of that," Schrah said.

They are also providing scholarships to people seeking a medical career.

When asked how she feels her son would react to the work the foundation has done, Schrah got a bit emotional.

"I think he would be very proud of everything that we are doing and the people that are affected and just the people that we have met along the way that have been impacted by our mission and by him." she said.

The event this Saturday will feature live music and a live auction.

You can learn more at LivingForZachary.org and more about the Heartbeats Gala here.