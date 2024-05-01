Dallas Stars return home for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars have a chance to take control of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. That looked improbable a few days ago.

The top seed in the Western Conference lost the first two games of the series to the Vegas Golden Knights at home. But the Stars rallied on the road to win Games 3 and 4.

The series returns to Dallas for a pivotal Game 5.

Although no team has won at home yet in this series, the Stars say it’s good to be back on home ice.

"I think the rink will be jumping and electric. I mean, we're going to need it. It's two out of three and two of the games are in our building," said Stars head coach Pete Deboer.

"There's no panic in our game. We knew they were going to come out hard. They're a good team. We weathered the storm and found a way to win," added Stars forward Jamie Benn.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game can finish off a series victory in Game 6 Friday in Las Vegas.