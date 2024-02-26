The Rock coming to Dallas for WWE Smackdown

For the first time in more than eight years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be wrestling in Dallas.

WWE announced the superstar wrestler will be making appearances at three upcoming events, including the March 8th Smackdown at the AAC.

In addition to The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are expected to wrestle in Dallas.

The show starts at 6:45 p.m. and will air on FOX 4.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on February 08, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

The AAC said there are limited tickets still available.

The Rock will also be on Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona on March 1 and the March 15th show in Memphis, Tennessee.