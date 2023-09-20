The Flower Mound fire started by construction crew, fire department says

The Flower Mound Fire Department says a construction crew near the town's namesake caused the fire that threatened homes and damaged 12-acres of land.

The Flower Mound caught fire on Tuesday afternoon when a construction crew contracted by the town sparked the fire while cutting rebar with a circular saw in the area.

The fire department ruled that the fire was accidental.

Fences behind two homes on Warwick Avenue were damaged, as was a deck off the same street.

No one was injured.

Four fire engines, two ladder trucks, two brush trucks, and two ambulances quickly came to the scene and the fire was put out quickly.

"Because we’ve done this so many times before, it was like calling a familiar play from our playbook," said Flower Mound fire chief Paul Henley in a statement. "The incident commander on scene already knew exactly where he should be placing his resources and how he should be using those resources. Our firefighters knew how to contain the fire quickly and safely, because they’ve done it in a controlled scenario many times before."

SKY 4 images from Tuesday afternoon show the charred field.

A controlled burn at The Flower Mound scheduled for Nov. 2023 has been canceled.

