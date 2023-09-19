The Flower Mound catches fire

Firefighters in Flower Mound battled a fire on the town's namesake Tuesday afternoon.

Flower Mound Fire confirmed that just before 4 p.m. they were called to a grass fire on The Mound on the 2500 block of Flower Mound Road.

The fire damaged the deck of one home and got close to others.

The fire was put out in about an hour.

The department says the fire did not start as a controlled burn.

A construction crew working on FM 3040 could have started the fire, but a cause is not known at this time, according to Flower Mound FD.

The view from SKY 4 shows the Flower Mound nearly completely blackened by the flames.

The Flower Mound received its name in the 1840s because of the unusual amount of wildflowers that grew on it.