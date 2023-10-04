While everyone is focused on Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, a North Texan playing the Mega Millions walked away a big winner last week.

A resident in The Colony matched 5 white ball numbers on Tuesday, Sept. 26th's Mega Millions drawing.

The prize was worth $4 million before taxes.

The ticket was bought at the Circle K on S. Colony Boulevard.

Featured article

The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Friday.