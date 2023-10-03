Powerball drawing: 5 Texans win $100,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
There was no jackpot winner in Monday night's billion dollar Powerball drawing, but plenty of people did win something.
The winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43 and 47 with a Powerball of 5.
Two tickets sold in New York and South Carolina won $2 million dollars for matching all 5 white balls and paying for the Power Play multiplier.
Two other tickets from Delaware and Michigan matched all 5 white balls, earning a $1 million prize.
Be sure to check your tickets because there were plenty of winners in Texas.
281,025 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4 in the drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.
That includes 5 people who won a $100,000 prize for match four of the five white balls and the Powerball.
The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday.
The estimated jackpot is expected to $1.2 billion, or $551.7 million for those who take a lump sum.
It is the third-largest prize in the history of the Powerball game.