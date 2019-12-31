The 10 most-read stories of 2019 on Fox4News.com

article

It’s no surprise that the conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was the most-read story of 2019 on Fox4News.com.

The trial was the culmination of a year’s worth of intense media coverage after the tragic September 2018 fatal shooting by Guyger of Botham Jean, an innocent man who was in his own apartment.

The story about Guyger being found guilty easily claimed the No. 1 spot on the list. A second Guyger story, her being sentenced to 10 years, ranked No. 7.

Another notable name from 2019 was Atatiana Jefferson, who was also innocently killed by a police officer in her own home. That story from October, involving Fort Worth PD, was No. 4 on the list.

The rest of the list is a mix of local and statewide stories that run the gamut from bizarre (Blue Bell ice cream licker) to heartbreaking (a child found dead after an Amber Alert).

Fox4News.com most read stories of 2019

1. Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Botham Jean

2. AdvoCare will pay $150 million penalty for operating pyramid scheme

3. Texas police believe they have identified woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream

4. Atatiana Jefferson fatally shot inside her home by Fort Worth officer

5. Missing N.C. girl found with human traffickers in North Texas

6. Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill

7. Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean

8. Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead

9. Family of doctor killed in hiking tragedy looking for lost GoPro

10. Red light cameras now banned in Texas