May 2 Local Election: What’s on the ballot, polling locations, hours & more

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The Brief Voters head to the polls on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for local elections across North Texas, including 15 mayoral races and numerous city council seats. Major bond proposals on the ballot include a record-breaking $6.2 billion modernization plan for Dallas ISD and an $845 million infrastructure package in Fort Worth. Three cities will decide whether to exit DART, a move that would immediately halt transit services in those cities.



Saturday is election day across the state. Voters in North Texas are deciding on a number of important local races and issues.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Results will be available on FOX 4 News and FOX Local after the polls close.

City Elections

There are contested races for mayor in at least 15 local cities, including Arlington, Carrollton, Irving, Farmers Branch, Denton, and Allen. Many other cities have city council races.

Some cities also have policies on the ballot for voters to decide on, while others are asking for bond money.

The biggest is an $845 million bond in Fort Worth for things like streets, libraries, and public safety. The city of Addison also wants voters to approve a $55 million bond for a police facility.

See what’s on the ballot in your city:

School Elections

There are also school board elections in districts including Dallas, Arlington, Garland, and Irving.

Several districts have bond proposals for voters to decide on. The biggest is Dallas ISD. It’s $6.2 billion bond proposal is the largest in Texas history.

It’s split into four propositions and aims to modernize the district’s infrastructure with 26 new school buildings, renovations on all other campuses, safety upgrades, new school buses, swimming pool repairs, and technology upgrades.

See more information about each proposition: bond.dallasisd.org/bond2026

Arlington, Lancaster, and Ponder ISDs also have bond elections.

DART Election

Voters in Addison, University Park, and Highland Park will decide whether to stay in the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system.

Three other cities reversed the decision to hold elections after the transit agency made significant changes.

If voters approve leaving DART, services in those cities would stop immediately, but the 1% sales tax would continue until debts are paid off.

Where can I go to vote?

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for polling locations, sample ballots, and additional resources.

You can also visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How can I report voting issues?

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.