Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead

Waxahachie police confirm they have found the body of a 6-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert and his mother late Friday night.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann. Police named his mother, Candace Harbin, as the suspect in his abduction. She did not have custody.

Around 6:35 p.m., Waxahachie police say they found a vehicle matching the Amber Alert in a parking garage near downtown Waxahachie. Police found both Phillip and Candace dead in the minivan.

Their causes of death have not been released.