North Texas superintendent unhappy public school funding used as incentive to pass school voucher bill

Details are limited on a Texas school choice agreement, but Governor Greg Abbott said he believes it will move forward.

The House reconvenes Wednesday night in the third special session, which is set to end next week.

Gov. Abbott told reporters he is confident that when lawmakers see the negotiated education plan they will be more likely to pass school vouchers.

Multiple North Texas superintendents still believe it is not a good idea.

Texas House members plan to accept the expanded special session resolution from Gov. Abbott.

As a way to finally push through his priority of school vouchers, Abbott is lumping in increased public school funding and teacher pay to convince rural Republicans and Democrats to pass an omnibus bill.

This has North Texas superintendents worried about the outcome.

"Hopeful, but still very concerned. Any bill that has vouchers attached to it is not worth supporting," Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt said.

Hunt and his fellow board members think public school funding and teacher pay increases should be the only focus, and it should not be paired up with other political agendas.

"That needs to be separate from any voucher bill. Our schools need to be funded, they truly do, but we don’t need to attach anything to vouchers just to get something through the legislature. To me, that is not the way to go," Hunt said.

The so-called "education savings accounts" would provide about $10,000 per student for parents to opt out of public school and enroll in private school instead, a sticking point for Republicans in areas where public schools are the only viable option.

But time is running out as the special session ends next week.

"We are on track to ensure there will not be another special session. There is enough time to get everything done that we want to get done, that needs to get done, to avoid a special session," Gov. Abbott said.

While all details of this massive school funding plan are unknown to the public, Gov. Abbott told reporters in Austin he is confident his school voucher plan will pass.

"Candidly, most of the House members don't know all the full details. When they see all the details of what we've been able to put together, I think that rural Republicans, Democrats, others across the entire state, representatives and senators will realize this package really does address almost all concerns that have been raised by legislators," he said.

House members return to the floor at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They must first have a quorum to accept the resolution. It’s unlikely a bill will be voted on Wednesday night.