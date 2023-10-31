Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there's been a breakthrough on school choice bill

After months of deadlock, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said there's a breakthrough on the school voucher controversy.

Part of the agreement will expand the special session agenda to include school funding.

But time is running out, and on Tuesday, there weren't enough lawmakers to hold a session.

School choice, or school vouchers - whatever you call the debate - has long been opposed by Texas House Democrats and rural Republicans.

That makes the announcement of a tentative deal a little cloudy.

As an incentive, Gov. Abbott expanded the special session to include public school funding and teacher pay.

House Republican Chairman Craig Goldman made the announcement with a direct dig at House Democrats.

"Included in this call, among other things, are teacher pay raises. We can’t bring it up without a quorum. So this is on the Democrats," Goldman said.

While Abbott expanded the special session agenda, the House could not accept the resolution due to a lack of a quorum.

Not only were Democrats absent, but some Republicans were also missing from the floor.

"There was a majority of the Republican caucus here. There was not only a majority of the Democrat caucus not here, they were specifically told not to be here by their leadership," Goldman said.

House Democrat Chair Trey Martinez Fischer reacted to that by saying: "I know math is hard, but you don't get to blame House Democrats for a lack of quorum when 20 Republicans were not present on the House floor. That said, what the hell took House Republicans so long to realize what Democrats have known since day-one of the regular and special session: our teachers need a pay raise."

The specific details of the total plan are unknown, but House leadership is hoping an omnibus bill is passed.

The bill would provide about $10,000 per student for parents to opt out of public school and enroll in private school instead, which is a sticking point for Republicans in areas where public schools are the only viable option.

In a statement, Gov. Abbott said: "We will also provide billions more in public education funding to boost Texas’ top-notch public school system, including teacher pay raises, while staying within the constitutional spending limit…Importantly, the STAAR Test will be phased out to be replaced with an improved assessment system."

Asked if he thinks this deal can pass the House, Goldman put it this way: "I think all options are on the table."