Texas Rangers fans line up outside Globe Life Field overnight for gold championship gear

Hundreds of Texas Rangers fans lined up outside of Globe Life Field in Arlington for a chance to grab jerseys, hats and more from the team's new Gold Collection, which celebrates the team's first World Series title.

The championship gear went on sale at the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Team Store at 9 a.m.

The white jerseys include a bit of gold around the Rangers logo, the names on the back and the sleeves. The blue hat also features a gold T, instead of the usual white.

Related article

The line to get the gold-trimmed merchandise nearly wrapped around the stadium.

Some fans who talked to FOX 4 got in line at 10:30 p.m.

"Just wanted to make sure I get a chance to get some of this memorabilia. The jersey looks so cool. Just want to make sure I get some stuff for my grandfather too," said Boch Hernandez.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The merchandise is also available online, but some fans wanted to be sure to get their hands on some.

"We didn't want them to sell out or anything like that, and we spent a ton of money on championship stuff, so might as well keep going," said Rangers fan Sarah Gonzalez.

The Rangers will wear the new jerseys for their first series of the season against the Chicago Cubs.

The defending World Series champions have worn the gold jerseys dating back to 2005. The champs from the previous season get to wear the special edition gold home jerseys with a World Series patch on the right sleeve.

The Grand Slam shop is selling caps, t-shirts and novelty items like socks and magnets at the store.

"We had to hustle and get some things together quicker than we have, all of my years, here but that's a good thing. Ended up being a good thing. But we’re ready to go and everybody is excited about the team coming home," said the Rangers' Chuck Morgan.

The Grand Slam team store at Globe Life will be open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The Rangers will unveil the world champions banner on the first game of the season and have the trophy on the field.

Related article

Opening Day for the Rangers is March 28.

Texas Rangers Gold Collection Games

The Rangers are scheduled to wear the Gold Collection jerseys for several games this season.