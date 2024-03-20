Texas Rangers choose Nathan Eovaldi to start Opening Day

article

The Texas Rangers chose Nathan Eovaldi to start on Opening Day.

Eovaldi capped off a solid regular season in 2023 with an incredible run in the playoffs.

He won five postseason games, including the World Series clincher in Arizona.

The 34-year-old right hander will be the Rangers ace, at least until injured pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer return.

Eovaldi said he's excited to get the ball for the opener against the Cubs.

He will be just the second Texas native to start on Opening Day for the Rangers.

The other was Nolan Ryan.