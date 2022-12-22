Texas power grid meeting high demand during arctic blast, peak demand expected Friday

As of Thursday evening the Texas power grid has been able to handle the high demand caused by the blast of cold arctic air across the state.

The test is not complete for the grid yet.

RELATED STORY: Texas leaders on arctic blast: 'The power grid is ready and reliable'

ERCOT, the agency that manages the Texas power grid, projects that peak power demand will be at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The projection for peak demand has climbed to 71,153 megawatts.

That is a few thousand megawatts above what ERCOT projected for peak demand this winter.

READ MORE: Unresponsive man, 7 others hospitalized as emergency crews respond to calls during arctic blast

Friday night also bears watching once equipment has had to endure a long period of time below freezing.

Energy consultant Doug Lewin notes that there are a number of factors that don't make this storm have as big of an impact as Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

"I think this is not a true test. I would call that a small quiz at the beginning of the semester or something," said Lewin, the president of Stoic Energy. "The final exam will be another Uri type of event."

The lack of snow and ice really differentiates this storm from the one in 2021.

READ MORE: How this week's arctic blast compares to the deadly Feb. 2021 freeze

"I think the biggest wild card, the things that we don't know about that could impact things negatively, would be gas supply."

ERCOT has not formally requested people conserve power.

LIST: Shelters and warming stations prepare to open across North Texas

As of Thursday evening, there was more than 12,000 megawatts of reserve power.

That number would have to drop below 2,300 megawatts to trigger an emergency level.

Some people have lost power during this cold snap, but the issue has been due to tree branches down or equipment failure, not the grid as a whole.